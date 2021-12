BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the first game of the Super 7 Championships in Birmingham, the Thompson Warriors defeated Central Phenix City 38-22 to win the 7A State Championship at Protective Stadium.

This is the third straight state title for the Thompson Warriors.

Final:@WARRIORNATION20 38

Central Phenix City 22



Thompson 2021 7A State Champs! — Lynden Blake (@LyndenBlake) December 2, 2021

