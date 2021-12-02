LawCall
Sylacauga using Christmas holiday shopping season to highlight small businesses

By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Sylacauga is using the holiday shopping season to highlight small businesses.

Saturday kicks off their Christmas in the Park event with food, Santa and sleigh rides. There will be over 20 vendors and plenty of shopping.

The event starts at 9 a.m. in Central Park. There will also be a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. and a Christmas movie at 6 p.m.

The Sylacauga Chamber of Commerce is hosting, and they hope it’s a way to help locally owned restaurants and businesses.

“Right now, during Christmas, we do a lot to focus on our small business owners in our downtown district that are dependent upon these fourth-quarter sales for the success of their year,” said Laura Strickland, Executive Director.

Strickland believes this is also a way to give residents something fun and exciting to do. She hopes it will attract visitors to the Marble City.

Linda Hardy has owned her store Magnolias for nearly 30 years. She’s thrilled to see more people support stores like hers.

“We see people that we haven’t seen in a while,” says Hardy. “We have people that come from Alex City, from Lincoln. It’s just like family coming back home for Christmas. It’s wonderful.”

For more information on Christmas in the Park, visit this link.

