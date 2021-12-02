Something to think about before you buy a real Christmas tree

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Christmas tree lots are now popping up all over and that means many of you will soon be looking for that perfect tree for your home, but there is something to keep in mind before you make the purchase and take it off the lot.

This is really something we don’t think about and that is making sure your tree is really tied down. That is one of the biggest mistakes people make as they grapple with a 6 footer, trying to make it fit on the top of the car or in back of a truck.

In fact, AAA says road debris has caused around 200,000 crashes and 500 deaths every year over the last four years. An unsecured Christmas tree could very well be that road debris you don’t want to happen.

“We got some tips for that.. just be sure that to put a blanket on top of your car.. make sure you have the right kind of tie down whether it’s ropes, straps or bungie cords.. whatever it might be and get somebody to help you to get it mounted on top of the vehicle or the back of the vehicle or wherever you need to put it,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

Make sure you tie that tree down well and avoid the heartache.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.