Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Makenzie Macon!

Makenzie is a senior at Tuscaloosa County High School with a 3.74 GPA. She is a member of National Technical Honor Society, SGA, is a TCHS Ambassador, and is the voice of TCHS on Cats-TV. In addition, she volunteers in her community at soup kitchens, nursing homes and other events. Her leadership is respected by all.

Makenzie, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

