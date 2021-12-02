Multimillion dollar improvements on the way to Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Major improvements are in the works for Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County. School board members voted unanimously Wednesday to spend a good amount of money on the projects. It’s two projects in one on the same property to the tune of $7.2 million.

Construction begins soon to expand the high school lunchroom. County school leaders say the expansion is necessary because the student population is around 1,600 and growing.

The lunchroom expansion is not the only deal in the works.

“And then on the other side of the lunchroom, we’ll add a career tech annex that will house four career tech programs, but it’s all connected so there will be a hallway that will connect to the new career tech facility,” said Tuscaloosa County Public School Superintendent Dr. Keri Johnson.

Dr. Keri Johnson says the bulk of the money will come from state bonds. That’s because there is a lot of contract paperwork involved.

Dr. Johnson says both projects will likely not be completed until the fall of 2023.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.