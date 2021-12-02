LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Home Alone’ house available on Airbnb for one night only

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Home Alone” fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie for one night this month.

Airbnb says it will open booking for the Chicago-area home on December 7, and the stay is scheduled for December 12.

Nabbing the overnight will likely be difficult, but the stay only costs $25.

This offer coincides with the release of a new movie in the series called, “Home Sweet Home Alone.”

If you’re too young to remember “Home Alone,” the film came out in 1990.

The movie featured Macaulay Culkin as a young boy, who was left to protect his house from two buffoonish burglars.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
Parents say they received surprise bill after delivering at Brookwood
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business
Families finally receive orders after hundreds of FedEx packages were dumped into a ravine in...
UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Latest News

Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Authorities provide an update on the Michigan high school shooting.
Michigan high school shooter charged
People line up to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo International Airport in...
Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa
"Home Alone" fans now have a shot at renting out the house from the movie, for one night this...
'Home Alone' house now available for rent on Airbnb