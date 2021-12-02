Helena Police Department launches city’s first body-worn cameras

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chief Brad Flynn announced the deployment of the city’s first body-worn camera program, implementing Utility, Inc.’s BodyWorn™ camera technology.

Flynn said the camera system will provide state of the art officer safety features.

The five-year, $342,000 contract with Utility, Inc. includes equipping 34 officers with patented BodyWorn cameras, which are embedded into the officers’ uniforms to prevent the cameras from detaching, and 25 in-car video systems.

The new technology will further increase officer connectivity and enhance the department’s efforts to support transparency and trust with the community.

