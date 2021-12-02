LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Helena Police Department launches city’s first body-worn cameras

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chief Brad Flynn announced the deployment of the city’s first body-worn camera program, implementing Utility, Inc.’s BodyWorn™ camera technology.

Flynn said the camera system will provide state of the art officer safety features.

The five-year, $342,000 contract with Utility, Inc. includes equipping 34 officers with patented BodyWorn cameras, which are embedded into the officers’ uniforms to prevent the cameras from detaching, and 25 in-car video systems.

The new technology will further increase officer connectivity and enhance the department’s efforts to support transparency and trust with the community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Packages recovered.
Jemison PD: More than 20 FedEx packages dumped off County Road 166
Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police, will later face charges
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
Two UA professors are using nearly $2 million in grant money to outfit ambulances that serve...
Rural Alabama ambulances get telemedicine equipment
Supply chain and staffing issues continue to plague companies around the country. It's leading...
Supply chain issues, worker shortages leading to continued shipping delays locally