LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Former JCCEO Head Start employees complain after not getting paid

One day after the JCCEO announced it would try to stay in business despite financial troubles...
One day after the JCCEO announced it would try to stay in business despite financial troubles and accusations of mismanagement, word has come out several Head Start employees will not be paid.(WBRC)
By Alan Collins
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One day after the JCCEO announced it would try to stay in business despite financial troubles and accusations of mismanagement, word has come out several Head Start employees will not be paid.

JCCEO used to run the Head Start program, but the federal Head Start took grant funds from the agency over allegations of funding misuse. All workers were laid off. They were told they could be hired by a private company to run Head Start. They were also told they would be paid for the week before and after Thanksgiving, but in an email on Wednesday, they were informed there wasn’t any money to pay them.

A Head Start teacher who doesn’t want to be identified is very upset. “I’m not going to be able to pay my rent. I’m not going to buy any of my kids anything for Christmas. I’m not going to be able to pay my power, my rent or anything. Period,” she said.

This woman has applied to CDI which has been temporarily given control of the Head Start Program in Jefferson County. WBRC has reached out to JCCEO for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Packages recovered.
Jemison PD: More than 20 FedEx packages dumped off County Road 166
Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police, will later face charges

Latest News

Helena PD launches new body-worn cameras
Helena Police Department launches new body-worn cameras
Helena PD launches new body-worn cameras
Helena PD launches new body-worn cameras
UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes
UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes
UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes
UAB named America’s No. 1 Best Large Employer 2021 by Forbes