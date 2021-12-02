Former JCCEO Head Start employees complain after not getting paid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One day after the JCCEO announced it would try to stay in business despite financial troubles and accusations of mismanagement, word has come out several Head Start employees will not be paid.

JCCEO used to run the Head Start program, but the federal Head Start took grant funds from the agency over allegations of funding misuse. All workers were laid off. They were told they could be hired by a private company to run Head Start. They were also told they would be paid for the week before and after Thanksgiving, but in an email on Wednesday, they were informed there wasn’t any money to pay them.

A Head Start teacher who doesn’t want to be identified is very upset. “I’m not going to be able to pay my rent. I’m not going to buy any of my kids anything for Christmas. I’m not going to be able to pay my power, my rent or anything. Period,” she said.

This woman has applied to CDI which has been temporarily given control of the Head Start Program in Jefferson County. WBRC has reached out to JCCEO for comment.

