First Alert for beautiful and warm weather Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off the morning cool, but it isn’t as cold as previous mornings. Most locations are in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots in the 50s. You’ll need a jacket this morning, but you probably won’t need it by this afternoon as we warm up quickly. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a few clouds around, but we will end up mostly clear going into the afternoon. Plan for plenty of sunshine today with temperatures rapidly warming up into the mid to upper 60s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. Winds will continue from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. The weather should be wonderful for the high school football championship games at Protective Stadium. Games begins at 11 AM with the last game at 7 PM. Just grab a light jacket if you are going to the evening games. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 50s by 7 p.m.

Warm Weather Continues into the Weekend: High temperatures for early December should be in the lower 60s, but we will likely end up 10-15 degrees above average going into the weekend. Morning temperatures will end up warmer too. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Plan for extra clouds tomorrow afternoon, but we should remain dry and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. The weekend will give way to increasing cloud cover with morning temperatures in the 50s. Highs on Saturday are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with a partly cloudy sky. I can’t rule out a stray shower in parts of northwest Alabama Saturday afternoon and evening, but most of us will remain dry.

SEC Championship Forecast: The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Atlanta, GA to take on the #1 Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship title. The forecast is looking nice for tailgating and post-game activities. Plan for temperatures to warm near 70°F prior to kickoff with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the game. Weekend is looking dry for Atlanta.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Best chance for rain Sunday will likely occur in northwest Alabama between 4-10 PM. The bulk of the moisture will move in overnight. Rain chance around 70%. I can’t rule out some lightning and thunder as rain moves into our area Monday morning. I am not anticipating any strong or severe storms. We should begin to dry out by Monday afternoon as the cold front pushes south of us. Temperatures Monday morning will likely start out in the upper 50s and lower 60s with temperatures cooling into the 50s during the afternoon hours. The warmest part of the day may occur early in the morning while temperatures remain in the lower 60s.

Turning Colder Next Tuesday: Once the rain and storms move through our area Monday, we will see cooler temperatures Tuesday morning. We have a chance to see morning temperatures in the low to mid 30s across Central Alabama next Tuesday morning. The cool down will be temporary as another warm front is expected to surge northwards Tuesday evening. Warmer air will likely return by Wednesday with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Unsettled and Wet Pattern Expected Next Week: The long-range forecast is hinting at a wet setup across the Southeast by the middle and end of next week. Another system could stall and produce a rainy pattern across Alabama next Wednesday through Friday. Timing and intensity of this system remains uncertain, but it would not surprise me if parts of the Southeast records several inches of rainfall. Flooding could be a concern. It remains too early to know if we’ll see any strong or severe storms. I can’t rule out the potential in this kind of pattern. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe Thursday-

