Dozens of streets to be repaved in Tuscaloosa in 2022

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) Dozens of neighborhood streets will get repaved in Tuscaloosa in early 2022. It’s all part of Mayor Walt Maddox’s ‘Restart Tuscaloosa’ plan. More than 70 streets will be repaved starting in late January.

15th Avenue is among the streets that’ll get a new coat of asphalt. This avenue is chipped, broken and in some places. a rough ride.

“A lot of potholes. We have a grading system where we went in and graded all of our city streets, so we’re able to use the data,” said Jarrod Milligan, the city’s Executive Director for Infrastructure and Public Services.

The driving force behind it all is the mayor’s Restart Tuscaloosa program which started last year.

“Elevate Tuscaloosa is where the funding is coming from. As I mentioned last year, Restart Tuscaloosa took a portion of Elevate Tuscaloosa funds and applied it to restart,” said Milligan.

The repaving extends beyond neighborhood streets.

“As well as the Sokol Park and Bowers Park paved areas,” Milligan said.

Once road crews get started, the time frame to get all 70 plus streets done is 120 days. City leaders encourage residents to call 311 if there is an issue with the repaving work in their neighborhood.

