Dolly Parton named one of PEOPLE magazine’s 2021 people of the year

Parton is among the celebrities and educators PEOPLE is honoring for their transformative work this year
By Savannah Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - PEOPLE Magazine named Dolly Parton among the 2021′s people of the year. The East Tennessee native is among the celebrities and educators PEOPLE is honoring for their transformative work this year.

Parton has been busy this year and has made incredible strides. Her very own “Christmas on the Square” film that came out in 2020 was awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie by the Television Academy.

The country star also donated $1 million to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center earlier this year to help fund the Moderna vaccine.

Parton’s Imagination Library received the $150,000 David M. Rubenstein Prize from the Library of Congress, spokespersons with the organization announced. The literacy program, nicknamed “the little program that could,” has delivered more than 160 million books to children worldwide, the announcement said. The program now delivers 1.8 million books to children five years old and younger every month.

Time Magazine named Parton among the 100 most influential people of 2021 with an article written by Miley Cyrus.

The East Tennessee native invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

She also launched her new perfume and co-authored a book with James Patterson.

Finally, she spoke with WVLT News in October on her plans for a new Dollywood resort, set to open in 2023, a potential campground project and her new album.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

