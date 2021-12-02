DCH pitches in with loving care to help the needy this Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Hundreds of needy families in Tuscaloosa are about to feel the Christmas spirit in a few days, and it’s all because of what happened Thursday at DCH in Tuscaloosa.

3,000 hospital employees donated imperishable foods that filled up 358 boxes for those who could use a little holiday cheer.

The total came to 426 when you factor the number of food boxes from North Medical Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.