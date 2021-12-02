LawCall
DCH pitches in with loving care to help the needy this Christmas

By Bryan Henry
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Hundreds of needy families in Tuscaloosa are about to feel the Christmas spirit in a few days, and it’s all because of what happened Thursday at DCH in Tuscaloosa.

3,000 hospital employees donated imperishable foods that filled up 358 boxes for those who could use a little holiday cheer.

The total came to 426 when you factor the number of food boxes from North Medical Center.

