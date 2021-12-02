LawCall
Christmas Town USA shines this year after COVID kept many visitors away

The decorating started back in 1956 and the town is celebrating the 66th year.
The decorating started back in 1956 and the town is celebrating the 66th year.(Source: (Morgan Newell, WBTV))
By Morgan Newell
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
MCADENVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) -This is the 66th year Christmas Town, U.S.A. and it has been going strong.

The decorating started back in 1956 when a group of friends got together to decorate downtown McAdenville. But the well-known name of Christmas Town USA did not come until 1980 when McAdenville got national news coverage. Now other than the Christmas tree at the center of Main Street, people come for the almost mile and a half long row of lit up houses.

Some people drive through but many walk through the neighborhood to see the decorations and sometimes even visit with Santa. This display is so popular it was voted fourth in the country for best public holiday lights display. So it is easy to see why people enjoy this so much.

The church bells were not ringing in Christmas Town but it certainly sounded like it. Instead, it was the ring of metal being hammered into the ground as people put the finishing touches on their Christmas displays.

It’s really nice here,” says one neighbor.

The halls have been decked for these McAdenville neighbors since last Saturday, but the big night to light up the sky is tonight.

”It is absolutely amazing,” says another.

A friendly competition among neighbors creates memories for the hundreds of thousands that make the trek here. And the Christ-mas House is a must-see—outside and in.

”One year we were on a trip. We saw this sign that said Merry Christ-mas. My wife said you can make that can’t you and I said should be able to,” says Stan McDowell, owner of the Christ-mas House.

The tradition of McDowell’s well-known house was born, but years later, the family lost the woman who started it all.

”My wife passed away three years ago so I’m carrying on…she was the decorator so I’m carrying on what her vision was,” he says.

McDowell does all of this in his late wife Karen’s honor. So last year, when COVID turned Christmas Town into more of a silent night, it hit McDowell even harder.

”It would have broke her heart. Living here and not being able to enjoy it,” says McDowell.

The houses were still somewhat decorated, lights still strung. But the Christmas spirit without all the visitors to enjoy it.

”It was kind of like a bummer because the children didn’t get the opportunity to really enjoy it. I mean we would have people come through and say it’s just not the same,” he says.

That is why this year will be bigger and better than ever so there is no reason to pout.

”Lot of reasons to be sad but when they come to McAdenville nobody’s sad. They have the Christmas spirt and it’s great we can bring that back to them this year,” he says.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

