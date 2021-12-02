Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts State of the Economy Breakfast

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The annual State of the Economy Breakfast was organized and hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. The event started on Thursday morning at the Embassy Suites in Downtown Tuscaloosa.

They’re taking a close look at the health of Tuscaloosa’s local economy. The event offers a future forecast for key areas of growth that include: industrial, retail, commercial, and tourism.

“This year, we’re hearing the experts talking about the real estate industry. We have a very hot market here right now. Home prices are going up and inventory is very low. So, we’re going to talk about that. We’re also going to get a general economic overview of the economy from the federal reserve bank of Atlanta, talking about some of the inflation we’re seeing from the national economy and how that trickles down here in Alabama and West Alabama,” said Jim Page, President of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

They’re also doing something new this year - comparing the economy of other cities in the SEC to that of Tuscaloosa’s.

