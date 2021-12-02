LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosts State of the Economy Breakfast

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The annual State of the Economy Breakfast was organized and hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. The event started on Thursday morning at the Embassy Suites in Downtown Tuscaloosa.

They’re taking a close look at the health of Tuscaloosa’s local economy. The event offers a future forecast for key areas of growth that include: industrial, retail, commercial, and tourism.

“This year, we’re hearing the experts talking about the real estate industry. We have a very hot market here right now. Home prices are going up and inventory is very low. So, we’re going to talk about that. We’re also going to get a general economic overview of the economy from the federal reserve bank of Atlanta, talking about some of the inflation we’re seeing from the national economy and how that trickles down here in Alabama and West Alabama,” said Jim Page, President of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

They’re also doing something new this year - comparing the economy of other cities in the SEC to that of Tuscaloosa’s.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Packages recovered.
Jemison PD: More than 20 FedEx packages dumped off County Road 166
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police, will later face charges

Latest News

UAB officer injured in wreck
Off-duty UAB police officer injured in three-vehicle crash on I-65
Truck driver killed in crash on I-22
West Alabama state of community
West Alabama state of community
Jefferson County experiences record overdoses again