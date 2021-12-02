Are health departments still contact tracing?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Health Organization said contact tracing will be key to understanding and containing the Omicron variant.

We heard so much about contact tracing at the beginning of the pandemic, but we’re nearly two years in and the topic of contact tracing isn’t as popular, but is still important to managing the virus.

A spokesperson from the WHO said testing and tracing remains fundamental to managing this pandemic and really understanding what we’re dealing with.

In Alabama, ADPH conducts the tracing statewide, while the Jefferson County Department of Health performs follow-ups locally.

ADPH said it has a grant with UAB to conduct case investigations and contact tracing. It also has 20 CDC foundation staff assisting with investigations.

According to the National Academy for State Health Policy, the CDC awarded the state more than $40 million to address COVID related disparities including improving and increasing contact tracing among populations that are at higher risk and underserved.

In Jefferson County, there are about a dozen full-time contact tracers on staff, and more are contracted out as needed.

“Whenever we see large increases in cases, we rely upon these contracted services to really help us augment their efforts to be able to talk to as many people as possible. I think at our maximum, I think we would have 35 or 40 people who would be working on that. We’re not there at the moment because we haven’t had a need for it because our case volume has been very manageable and achievable with the group of people that we have here,” said Medical Director of Disease Control for JCDH.

Health officials recommend that anyone who tests positive for COVID notify their contacts as soon as possible and follow the CDC’s guidance for COVID exposure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.