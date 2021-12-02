LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ALEA investigating two-vehicle crash involving Albertville Police officer, teens

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle car crash involving an officer with the Albertville Police Department.

According to ALEA, the officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for another car when he accidentally struck a 2020 Toyota Camry, driven by a teen on Monday. The crash occurred on U.S. 431 around 9:22 p.m at the intersection of Martling Road, in the Albertville City Limits.

There were also three additional teen passengers in the car, but ALEA says no injuries were reported from this crash.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Packages recovered.
Jemison PD: More than 20 FedEx packages dumped off County Road 166
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police, will later face charges

Latest News

Truck driver killed in crash on I-22
West Alabama state of community
West Alabama state of community
Jefferson County experiences record overdoses again
Overdoses in Jefferson County
Overdoses in Jefferson County
Authorities say two Wilcox County deputies were shot and the suspect is dead in the Yellow...
Retired deputy and suspect dead in Wilcox County incident