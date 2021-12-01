Tuscaloosa Police refuses to surrender illegal gun fight

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On the heels of multiple indictments in the illegal ‘straw purchase’ gun case, it raises the question of how successful has the Tuscaloosa Police Department has been in ridding the streets of illegal firearms.

It’s fair to say this is a never-ending battle for Tuscaloosa police but it is a fight...they will never surrender.

“It’s a struggle,” said Tuscaloosa Police Deputy Chief, Sebo Sanders.

A struggle but one deputy chief Sanders says is worth it. Consider this; the city averages around 10 homicides a year. Sanders is convinced that number would be much higher if they stop rounding up illegal weapons now.

“Victory looks like to me, no homicides. No shootings,” said Sanders.

And if you’re wondering what happens to all those firearms they keep locked up?

“They’re incinerated. We have a process center here at the Tuscaloosa police department,” Sanders said.

Sebo Sanders is a long time veteran with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and has pretty much seen all there is to see when it comes to the sad side of life in criminal investigations. The one thing he has noticed over the years is there are more illegal guns on the streets than ever before, far more than when he first started 25 years ago in law enforcement. The typical weapon is a 9 Glock millimeter.

“Because of illegal guns coming in from other states. Also, the demand for guns,” said Sanders.

Fighting the good fight with one gun bust at a time.

The police department says it takes around 200 illegal weapons off the streets every year.

