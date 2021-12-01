Three vehicle crash blocks all lanes on I-65 S near Gardendale exit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An off-duty UAB police officer was injured in a three vehicle crash that happened Tuesday evening on I-65 S near Gardendale.

Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm the crash near mile marker 270 on I-65 S just beyond the Fieldstown Road exit.

Officials confirmed the off-duty UAB police officer was injured in the wreck. No word on his condition, or if anyone else was injured in the wreck.

The wreck continues to block all lanes of Interstate 65 southbound. No word on how long traffic will be impacted.

We’ll update this story with more information when we know more.

Major Crash on I-65 SB @ MP 269.9 past Exit 271 Fieldstown Rd in Gardendale. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/mPDqKXmm5E — ALGO Birmingham (@algo_bhm) December 1, 2021

