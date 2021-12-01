Three arrested after recent car break-ins in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with Tuscaloosa Police say three people have been arrested after a string of car break-ins in Tuscaloosa County.

Police say 23-year-old Dylan Alexander Joseph, 19-year-old James Bernarel Maye, and 19-year-old LaDarrius Tervelle Harrison were taking into custody by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after a chase Saturday morning. Police say deputies received reports of break-ins off of Old Greensboro Road, and chased their SUV to an apartment complex on 18th Street East. Deputies found items from break-ins in the county, and break-ins in the city’s jurisdiction as well.

The three suspects have been charged with five counts of breaking and entering vehicles in Ridgewood and Broadview. Harrison was released on bond for county charges, but turned himself in on new charges. Joseph and Maye were served while being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

