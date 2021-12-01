LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Three arrested after recent car break-ins in Tuscaloosa County

Tuscaloosa police investigating a series of car break-ins across the city
Tuscaloosa police investigating a series of car break-ins across the city(Tuscaloosa Police)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with Tuscaloosa Police say three people have been arrested after a string of car break-ins in Tuscaloosa County.

Police say 23-year-old Dylan Alexander Joseph, 19-year-old James Bernarel Maye, and 19-year-old LaDarrius Tervelle Harrison were taking into custody by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office after a chase Saturday morning. Police say deputies received reports of break-ins off of Old Greensboro Road, and chased their SUV to an apartment complex on 18th Street East. Deputies found items from break-ins in the county, and break-ins in the city’s jurisdiction as well.

The three suspects have been charged with five counts of breaking and entering vehicles in Ridgewood and Broadview. Harrison was released on bond for county charges, but turned himself in on new charges. Joseph and Maye were served while being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
Parents say they received surprise bill after delivering at Brookwood
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business
Families finally receive orders after hundreds of FedEx packages were dumped into a ravine in...
UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine
UAB officer injured in wreck
Off-duty UAB police officer injured in three-vehicle crash on I-65

Latest News

Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of...
New statue honoring Rosa Parks unveiled in Montgomery
Kaylin Sparks, 20.
Woman arrested for capital murder following shooting at Birmingham nightclub
Bikes 4 Kids
Bikes 4 Kids: Chelsea non-profit expanding mission to make a difference through bicycles
Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police, will later face charges