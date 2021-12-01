LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police: Former UCF football player fatally shot by father

FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football...
FILE - Central Florida running back Otis Anderson (2) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Houston on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in Houston.(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A former football player at the University of Central Florida was fatally shot during an altercation with his father.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Otis Anderson Jr. was killed late Monday during the fight with his father, Otis Anderson Sr., at his parents’ home.

Authorities say the fight began after the ex-player’s father was bit by a dog belonging to Anderson’s girlfriend.

Anderson’s mother, Denise, was treated for graze wounds at a hospital. Anderson’s father is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if the father had a lawyer who could comment for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
Parents say they received surprise bill after delivering at Brookwood
Families finally receive orders after hundreds of FedEx packages were dumped into a ravine in...
UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured

Latest News

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues
Those who want to help, register as adopters, choose a letter posted on the USPS website and...
Make a child’s Christmas more magical through Operation Santa
WWII Alabama Vet remembers Pearl Harbor
Alabama WWII Veteran remembers Pearl Harbor
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
5th juror seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar, who appeared on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was...
Jury seated, openings next in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial