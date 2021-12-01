LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

New Mexico State students can now pay parking fines with peanut butter

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu...
For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parking tickets at New Mexico State University are cheap to pay off.

Getting out of them costs just a few jars of peanut butter.

For this week only, the school is letting students donate several jars of peanut butter in lieu of paying tickets.

If students get a no-current-permit ticket, they can either shell out the dough for the fine or spread the love by dropping off at least 80 ounces of peanut butter to the university’s parking office or a local pantry.

The donations will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry that provides free food assistance to the NMSU community.

Depending on the violation, it could be a sweet deal.

Parking tickets can run around $35 and 80 ounces of peanut butter might only set you back $14 or so.

The deal started on Monday and ends on Friday for students.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
Parents say they received surprise bill after delivering at Brookwood
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business
Families finally receive orders after hundreds of FedEx packages were dumped into a ravine in...
UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine
UAB officer injured in wreck
Off-duty UAB police officer injured in three-vehicle crash on I-65

Latest News

Actor Jussie Smollett, center, arrives with his mother Janet, left, and other family members at...
Man testifies Smollett recruited him, brother to fake attack
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Wednesday is Rosa Parks Day. The day 66 years ago when Parks was arrested for not moving out of...
New statue honoring Rosa Parks unveiled in Montgomery
The Omicron variant is found in a U.S. patient for the first time.
Omicron variant found in California
Tuscaloosa police investigating a series of car break-ins across the city
Three arrested after recent car break-ins in Tuscaloosa County