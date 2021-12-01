Meals on Wheels needs volunteers as organization goes full force in new year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s Giving Tuesday and one way you can give is with your time.

Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers to deliver meals daily out of their new kitchen in downtown Birmingham.

In March of 2020, the organization scaled back because of COVID, delivering frozen meals once a week.

Staring in January, volunteers will deliver hot meals Monday through Friday.

“This is an incredible undertaking not only using our new space, and using it well, but re-recruiting a massive volunteer force, we are use to having around 800-900 volunteers and right now we have maybe 400,” Becky Wright with Meals on Wheels said.

Wright added it takes just an hour of your time to feed those who can’t leave their home. If you’re interested in helping, visit mowjeffco.org.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.