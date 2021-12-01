LawCall
Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, a West Alabama Narcotics Task Force officer initiated a traffic stop at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20/59 near the 359 intersection.

The driver exited the vehicle before officers approached, and as he ran towards the woods he was struck by an 18-wheeler.

Officers caught up to him just off the interstate. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Interstate traffic was diverted to 359 for about 25 minutes.

The man will be treated for injuries and will face charges, to be determined.

