Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to authorities, a West Alabama Narcotics Task Force officer initiated a traffic stop at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 20/59 near the 359 intersection.

The driver exited the vehicle before officers approached, and as he ran towards the woods he was struck by an 18-wheeler.

Officers caught up to him just off the interstate. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Interstate traffic was diverted to 359 for about 25 minutes.

The man will be treated for injuries and will face charges, to be determined.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.