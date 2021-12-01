LawCall
Man found dead in apartment fire, person taken into custody

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after two men were found dead in a house fire.

Birmingham Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday, November 30. At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers responded to an apartment fire at a building located in the 1900 block of 15th Avenue South. Officers arrived on the scene and observed smoke inside of an apartment unit.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel handled the initial fire call and contained the scene.

Birmingham Fire notified officers there were two males inside of the apartment; one of the males was deceased.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin.

While on the scene, officers observed evidence which lead to this incident being investigated as a homicide. Officers did take a male on the scene into custody.

There are no further details at the time.

Police said if anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

