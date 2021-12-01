LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jemison PD: More than 20 FedEx packages dumped off County Road 166

Packages recovered.
Packages recovered.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department says they have recovered around 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped just off the road alongside County Road 166.

Police say the packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

Packages dumped.
Packages dumped.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)

Police are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.

This comes after hundreds of packages were found after being dumped in a ravine in Blount County.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
Parents say they received surprise bill after delivering at Brookwood
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business
Families finally receive orders after hundreds of FedEx packages were dumped into a ravine in...
UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured

Latest News

Dental access in Alabama is shrinking, what you need to know
Brian Branch and Smoke Monday have joined forces with the American Red Cross to challenge one...
It’s in the blood for Bama DB Brian Branch
Pro-choice advocates rally in Smith Park in Jackson
Dollar General robbery suspect sought SOURCE: BPD
Dollar General robbery suspect sought SOURCE: BPD