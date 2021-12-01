It’s in the blood for Bama DB Brian Branch

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The American Red Cross is experiencing a critically low blood shortage that’s affecting hospitals and patients nationwide that are in desperate need. In an effort to increase blood donations, Red Cross has tapped some of the top college football teams and their star players to help spread awareness and increase blood donations this Fall football season.

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch is taking on the challenge to help spread the word.

“Just do your part,” said Branch. “When I heard about this I just knew I needed to be a part of it. When I think about people needing help, needing blood, I think of them as family because we are all in this together. I have a platform and I want to help spread the word to donate blood.”

To create the ultimate challenge/matchup, involving their rival, Brian Branch has accepted a challenge from Smoke Monday and his fanbase to get the most blood donation appointments booked. The Prize? Ultimate bragging rights!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.