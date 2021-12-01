‘Hope is alive’: JCCEO won’t dissolve, but will continue with small crew

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The chairman of the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity (JCCEO) says the agency will not dissolve.

Gary Richardson says it will continue with a skeleton crew and most of the 58 employees will lose their jobs.

Richardson’s remarks come as the board voted Wednesday afternoon to give up $1.3 million to The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

ADECA has provided guidance and technical assistance to the JCCEO since 2020.

Richardson says if the JCCEO dissolved the agency would have no chance to apply for those funds again.

He says, “Hope is alive.”

