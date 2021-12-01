Glenwood expanding in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham organization that helps people with autism and their families, is expanding.
Glenwood, Incorporated is expanding in Avondale for the fourth time since 2018. It will include a new arts center and a larger children’s center.
Glenwood leaders said they currently provide services and consulting for around 8,000 families a year.
Glenwood has been in Birmingham since 1974.
