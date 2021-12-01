LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Free eye care as part of 8th annual Gift of Sight

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Optometry and UAB Community Eye Care is holding its eighth annual Gift of Sight event at the Jefferson County Western Health Center.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, low-income or underinsured residents can receive a free comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses.

“UAB Community Eye Care will again provide vision assistance to the uninsured and underserved in the Birmingham Metro community through our annual Gift of Sight program,” said Janene Sims, O.D., Ph.D., associate professor and supervisor for the Family Practice Residency program at the UAB School of Optometry. “Against the obstacles of social distancing and COVID-19, we were able to help those in need in 2020, and we look forward to serving even more patients this year.”

Eye exams will be provided to people who have applied ahead of time. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/GiftofSightapp.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Business owner and Fashionista, Angelle Mosely just opened her boutique, The Brave Beautique...
Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive
A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
Parents say they received surprise bill after delivering at Brookwood
Families finally receive orders after hundreds of FedEx packages were dumped into a ravine in...
UPDATE: Blount County families finally receive orders days after hundreds of packages dumped in ravine
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business
Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured

Latest News

Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Man hit by 18-wheeler while running from police
Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Driver flees during traffic stop, hit by 18-wheeler
Glenwood, Inc. is expanding
Glenwood expanding in Birmingham
Glenwood, Inc. is expanding
Glenwood, Inc. is expanding