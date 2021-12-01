Free eye care as part of 8th annual Gift of Sight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Optometry and UAB Community Eye Care is holding its eighth annual Gift of Sight event at the Jefferson County Western Health Center.

From Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, low-income or underinsured residents can receive a free comprehensive eye exam and pair of glasses.

“UAB Community Eye Care will again provide vision assistance to the uninsured and underserved in the Birmingham Metro community through our annual Gift of Sight program,” said Janene Sims, O.D., Ph.D., associate professor and supervisor for the Family Practice Residency program at the UAB School of Optometry. “Against the obstacles of social distancing and COVID-19, we were able to help those in need in 2020, and we look forward to serving even more patients this year.”

Eye exams will be provided to people who have applied ahead of time. To participate, visit https://bit.ly/GiftofSightapp.

