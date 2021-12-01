FIRST ALERT: Partly cloudy sky and warmer temperatures Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the morning chilly, but temperatures are a little warmer compared to previous mornings. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 40s with pockets of upper 30s in parts of Etowah, St. Clair, Calhoun, and Cherokee counties. Make sure you grab a jacket before you walk out the door. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover moving through from west to east. Clouds should move out by this morning giving way to plenty of sunshine. We are also watching another disturbance producing cloud cover in parts of Oklahoma, Missouri, and Arkansas. We will likely see some cloud cover move in early this afternoon and move out of here by this evening. I doubt we will see any rain from this second disturbance as it remains too dry. It will be another warm afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 60s. Plan for southwest winds to continue today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.

Beautiful Thursday Forecast: We will likely start tomorrow off with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid 40s. Cloud cover should move out giving way to plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will remain ten degrees above average with highs approaching the low to mid 70s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to be outside. Great weather for championship football games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham!

Warm and Dry Friday: Friday will be very similar to Thursday. We will remain dry with temperatures well above average. We’ll likely start Friday morning off with temperatures in the upper 40s. Cloud cover will slowly increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for a partly cloudy sky to become mostly cloudy late in the day. Temperatures are forecast to remain very warm with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is shaping up to be nice and warm for Central Alabama. Morning temperatures could stay in the lower 50s with highs approaching 70°F on both days. Saturday is looking dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Weather is looking fantastic if you want to pick up a Christmas tree, do a little yardwork, or put up the holiday lights. Models keep our rain chances to our west Saturday. The first half of Sunday is also looking mostly dry with the bulk of the rain moving in Sunday evening and Sunday night. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

SEC Championship Forecast: The #3 Alabama Crimson Tide will travel to Atlanta, GA to take on the #1 Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship title. The forecast is looking nice for tailgating and post-game activities. Plan for temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 60s prior to kickoff with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will likely cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the game. Weekend is looking dry for Atlanta.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for showers Sunday night into Monday morning. Best chance for rain Sunday will likely occur in northwest Alabama between 4-10 PM. The bulk of the moisture will move in overnight. Rain chance around 50%. Temperatures Monday morning will likely start out in the low to mid 50s with rain moving out late in the morning hours. Temperatures will trend cooler Monday afternoon with most of us in the upper 50s. The warmest part of the day may occur early in the morning while temperatures remain in the lower 60s.

Unsettled Weather Next Week: Models are hinting at an active weather pattern for next week. I think we’ll stay mostly dry and quiet next Tuesday with highs in the lower 60s. Another warm front may lift northwards across Central Alabama Tuesday into Wednesday giving us highs in the upper 60s and a round of showers. A cold front is forecast to move into the Southeast next Wednesday giving way to showers and thunderstorms. It remains way too early to determine the exact timing and intensity of this system. There’s an outside chance we could see a few strong storms, but that’s all we know at this point.

