Dollar General robbery suspect sought by Birmingham Police

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help finding a robbery suspect.

West Precinct Officers went to the Dollar General at 915 3rd Avenue West on Tuesday to investigate a robbery.

Officers say a man came into the business with a firearm and then demanded money from an employee.

Police say the man got away with some money and ran from the scene. No injuries were reported.

Birmingham Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at Dollar General. (Birmingham PD)

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Birmingham Police Department’s Mobile App

If the tip to Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will provide a cash reward.

