COVID-19 treatments and vaccine mandates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As more treatments and medication become available for Covid-19, doctors say it is still dangerous and it could be that way for a while.

Dr. George Crawford with the Regional Medical Center in Anniston says although COVID and the flu have similarities, they are very different. Each year, COVID is changing and becoming more dangerous that any strand we’ve seen of the flu.

Although the flu can be fatal in some cases, Dr. Crawford says COVID kills more people than Influenza A & B.

“It’s still a very dangerous virus,” says Crawford. “So viruses may be dangerous one year. The next year they’re not as dangerous. What we’re seeing so far is that COVID is becoming more dangerous.”

Dr. Crawford believes it’s too early to determine how effective these new COVID medications will be in comparison to flu medicine like Tamiflu, which has been around for decades.

“We know that the early data suggests that the symptoms are less,” says Crawford. “But a lot of times we don’t know the true nature of how well it does or doesn’t work until we’ve used it a lot. But again the goal is to not use it at all. If you get vaccinated, you won’t have this issue. This is for the people that choose not to.”

Dr. Crawford says it’s still more to be done to get rid of mandates.

“Mandates are necessary when you’re dealing with something that is killing people and has the potential to kill people outside of just the virus,” says Dr. Crawford. “COVID is a perfect example. The best way to get rid of mandates is to get everybody vaccinated. But that’s just not happening here in the United States. So mandates are necessary.”

