Bundles of Hope wants to diaper 24 babies in 24 hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Families across Birmingham need your help this Giving Tuesday with an item you may not be thinking much about: diapers.

Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank said babies need 8 to 10 diaper changes a day and that cost can easily exceed $100 a month. That’s why the non-profit asking for your help to cover Birmingham’s babies.

It’s a basic need, but one many families in our area struggle to afford: diapers.

That’s why Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank is hosting a Giving Tuesday event with a goal to sponsor 24 babies in 24 hours.

“It’s $10 a month to sponsor a baby’s diaper need, and you know, we’re able to server families with not only diapers, but wipes and other essentials as well,” said Bundles of Hope Director, Lindsay Gray.

Bundles of hope has distributed more than 3,000,000 diapers to 60,000 Alabama babies.

The non-profit helps 2,000 Birmingham families each month.

“Anybody who’s bought a diaper recently…you know…8 to 10% increase in cost of diapers. So, it’s a really…you know…expensive, essential, basic need item that families need,” Gray explained.

Gray said keeping babies clean is necessary to their health and purchasing diapers is a major stressor for families who can’t always afford them.

So, now that Black Friday has passed, and Cyber Monday is over, she said Giving Tuesday is the perfect opportunity to help those who may otherwise be forgotten.

“We do it, yes, 365, but we are pushing this campaign to do 24 in 24 hours. Each person chips in and says, ‘I’ve got $5, I’ve got $10, I’ve got $5,000,’ you know…so we are appreciative and thankful for anything we get. So, if you can do $10, if you can sign up for $10 a month, either way, you’re going to be changing a baby and that is super powerful,” Gray said.

The “24 Babies in 24 Hours” campaign runs until 11:59 Tuesday night.

If you’d like to help, visit www.bundlesdiaperbank.org or text “Give” to (205) 374-9109.

