Birmingham Urban League hoping to fill gap after JCCEO shuts down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity going out of business, where does that leave those in need of help paying bills? The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs tells us its working to try and find an organization that is capable of moving quickly to serve residents.

JCCEO board chairman Gary Richardson did meet with ADECA Tuesday to sort things out. Richardson says it will be up to another agency to provide for people who need help paying their rent and utility bills along with home weatherization projects..

The Birmingham Urban League tells us its already been contacted to help those in need. The agency does have a rent and utility assistance program in partnership with the Jefferson County Commission. CEO William Barnes tells us the Urban League just signed on for another $15 million to help people in need. Barnes says he’s sad to hear about the JCCEO closing but says he and other organizations will step up to help.

“We certainly want to do all we can to help fill the gap of what may be left for an organization that has helped a ton of folks. We received communications about helping in some capacity to actually backfill. There are tons of conversations,” Barnes said.

Barnes expects an influx of calls in the coming days. We’re told the United Way, Salvation Army and a few other organizations have similar rent-utility assistance programs.

The Urban League also helps people get back to work.

You can learn more information here: https://birminghamul.org/household-support-program-1

