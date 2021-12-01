ALEA: Seven traffic fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with ALEA say they are now investigating seven traffic fatalities over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

Authorities say that the number of fatal crashes this year dropped from eight last year and 11 in 2019. “I believe the decrease of fatalities over the years is a true testament to the Agency’s pledge to save lives and prevent crashes, as well as a direct correlation to the unwavering commitment from Governor Kay Ivey and our state’s legislature,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.

The holiday period began early on November 24th, and ended on November 28th. Authorities say the crashes happened in Mobile, Marengo, Chilton, Shelby, Escambia, Dekalb and Lawrence counties. Officials say the crash in Chilton County involved a driver of an ATV who was ejected from the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.