Alabama WWII Veteran remembers Pearl Harbor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “December 7, 1941, a day that will live in infamy,” was spoken by President Franklin Roosevelt to Congress and the American people almost 80 years ago.

December 7 marks another anniversary of the historical event that catapulted the United States into World War II.

Pleasant Grove, Alabama resident George Hamilton will join 61 other WWII veterans in Hawaii at the Arizona Memorial to commemorate and honor those who perished that fateful day. Hamilton is taking part in a trip to Pearl Harbor that is sponsored by the Best Defense Foundation.

“‘Remember Pearl Harbor’ was our saying at the time,” said Hamilton. “There was a lot of pride to serve and fight for Uncle Sam. I hope that will never go away, but it has been 80 years and it seems December 7 does not mean what it use to mean in our country.”

Hamilton was in the U.S. Navy serving in the North Pacific, the Aleutian Islands aboard the USS King.

