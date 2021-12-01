LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama governor honors state’s first Black poet laureate

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama’s governor is honoring the state’s first Black poet laureate, a creative writing teacher from Birmingham who delves into the pain and difficulty of being Black in America.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey presented a commendation Wednesday to 31-year-old Ashley M. Jones.

Jones’ most recent book is a collection of poems titled “Reparations Now!” In it, she writes about reparations not just in terms of money but in the fuller sense of rebuilding a society fractured by generations of racial violence, division and prejudice.

Jones says she believes poetry should tell the truth, and she hopes she can spread that message through the new position.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
Magnolia Cafe to close after 25 years in Birmingham
FILE - The Minnesota Department of Health stated an adult male resident of Hennepin County was...
Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states
New report lists part of east Alabama as ‘toxic hot spot’ for cancer risk
Two-car crash causes overturned vehicle in Birmingham
Two-car crash causes overturned vehicle in Birmingham
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers

Latest News

Robbery investigation at Mobile Hooters SOURCE: Mobile PD
CAUGHT IN THE ACT: Armed robbery at Hooters in Mobile
Robbery investigation at Mobile Hooters SOURCE: Mobile PD
Robbery investigation at Mobile Hooters SOURCE: Mobile PD
Wreck on I-65SB at Valleydale
Crash blocks lanes on I-65SB
Mobile Police detectives are investigating the death of a young child.
Police find a mother unconscious, then find her son, 6, dead
Wreck on I-65SB at Valleydale
Wreck on I-65SB at Valleydale