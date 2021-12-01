2 units destroyed in Birmingham apartment fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A huge fire destroyed two units at a Birmingham apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire started before 3:00 a.m. in the 2900 block of Clairmont Avenue.

Birmingham Fire Rescue Service Battalion Chief Sebastian Carrillo said 12 units were involved. Two were destroyed and the rest have water and smoke damage.

No one was hurt in the fire.

Firefighters do not know how it started.

Carrillo talked about fighting the fire, “They had gotten into the attic a couple of apartments down trying to cut the fire off but it got so heavily involved up there that they had to retreat out of the attic and start fighting it from inside the apartment again.”

