Woman dies at UAB 9 months after being shot at gas station

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Patricia Joann Stisher of Birmingham.
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Patricia Joann Stisher of Birmingham.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 41-year-old woman has died nine months after she was shot at a gas station.

The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the victim as Patricia Joann Stisher of Birmingham.

She was shot on February 26, 2021 at the Marathon Gas Station in the 3400 block of 26th Street North.

Stisher died at UAB Hospital on November 25.

Birmingham Police are investigating the shooting.

