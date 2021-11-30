LawCall
Thorsby man killed in single-car accident on County Road 51

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 43-year-old Thorsby man was killed in a single-car accident about three miles east of Jemison.

The accident happened on County Road 51 south before 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29.

Troopers said Horace W. Horn lost control of his car, left the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway and overturned several times. Horn was thrown from the car. He died on the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

