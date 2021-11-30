Thorsby man killed in single-car accident on County Road 51

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 43-year-old Thorsby man was killed in a single-car accident about three miles east of Jemison.

The accident happened on County Road 51 south before 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29.

Troopers said Horace W. Horn lost control of his car, left the roadway to the right, re-entered the roadway and overturned several times. Horn was thrown from the car. He died on the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.