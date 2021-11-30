LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Reports: Auburn offensive coordinator out after one season

Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo
Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple outlets, including ESPN, are reporting Auburn offensive coordinator Mike Bobo is out after one season with the Tigers.

Bobo was hired to lead the Auburn offense by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin after he was brought on as head coach following the 2020 season.

The Tigers wrapped up their regular season Saturday with a 4OT loss in the Iron Bowl. The Tigers finished the 2021 season 6-6 and 3-5 in the SEC.

No official confirmation yet from the folks at Auburn. We’ll update this story if and when they confirm the change.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 30, shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub
Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.
2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students
Tip Top Grill closes
Hoover neighborhood favorite, Tip Top Grill, closes
A Center Point pastor is defending himself after an internal review accused him of receiving...
Center Point pastor defends receiving thousands of dollars from JCCEO after being accused of not fulfilling the contract

Latest News

JSU confirmed Monday night that they are hiring UL Monroe offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez.
JSU to introduce new head coach Tuesday
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth...
Alabama, Georgia SEC championship matchup is finally here
Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Oklahoma University’s Lincoln Riley headed to USC as head coach
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football...
Florida hires Billy Napier as next Head Coach