Rash of vehicle break-ins in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Car and truck owners beware! A rash of vehicle burglaries happening now in several areas of Tuscaloosa, yet much of it can be prevented.

So far, 15 vehicles have been broken into in the last two weeks in two areas of town.

“Right now we believe it’s two different groups. The earlier string we believe is a separate group from the eastern part of town and we believe they’ve been involved in several thefts in the county, and we’re working on positively identifying subjects that have been stopped in other investigations to see if we can connect them to it,” said Capt. Kip Hart of the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Capt. Hart estimates 85% of the vehicles were left unlocked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.