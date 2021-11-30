LawCall
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police say a pizza delivery driver died after a porch collapsed while he was making a delivery in eastern Indiana.

Connersville Police Department officers on Saturday night found that 45-year-old William Fields of Connersville had fallen through what appeared to be a collapsed porch.

Fields had been pinned by heavy debris and was motionless when officers found him. He was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.

Police say Fields was working as a delivery driver for Pizza King and was delivering to the address at the time of the collapse.

The death has been ruled an accident.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

