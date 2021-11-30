Northport police seek sponsors for “Christmas With A Cop” program

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Northport Police Department needs more sponsors for this year’s “Christmas With a Cop program”.

Police have partnered with local Northport area schools and Northport’s Walmart to give kids a Christmas shopping experience. Each child that’s sponsored will be paired with a police buddy, then picked up from school in a patrol car and taken to Walmart for a shopping spree.

Sponsorships for this are $200. That money goes directly into $200 Walmart gift cards that pay for the shopping spree. Several businesses have stepped up to support this effort. But more are needed, 24 children have sponsors right now.

This is the last week that businesses can come forward and sponsor a child. If you’re interested in sponsoring a child, contact Haley Abbett at (205) 469-1302 or habbett@cityofnorthport.org.

