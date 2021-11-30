North Birmingham home engulfed in flames, Birmingham Fire and Rescue on scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Captain Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, they are working a house fire at 1418 17th Street North.

Capt. Harrell said the home owner was not at home and there are no reported injuries at this time.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue is still conducting searches.

House fire (B'ham fire and rescue)

