North Birmingham home engulfed in flames, Birmingham Fire and Rescue on scene
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Captain Harrell with Birmingham Fire and Rescue, they are working a house fire at 1418 17th Street North.
Capt. Harrell said the home owner was not at home and there are no reported injuries at this time.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue is still conducting searches.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.