No injuries following fire at Kemp’s Kitchen in Trussville; building a ‘total loss’

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were dispatched to Kemp’s Kitchen on a fire alarm at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Trussville Police say smoke was visible, and fire officials called police to assist with scene security and traffic control while they extinguished the fire.

The building was unoccupied and there were no injuries, according to police.

Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shotts said the cause is undetermined at this time. He believes the fire originated in the kitchen, and an estimated 75 percent of the building was damaged either by smoke or fire.

Kemp’s Kitchen marketing director says employees of the Trussville location will be moved to the Gardendale location, and the building is a total loss.

Police say the Trussville Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

