LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No injuries following fire at Kemp’s Kitchen in Trussville; building a ‘total loss’

((Source: Raycom Images))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were dispatched to Kemp’s Kitchen on a fire alarm at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Trussville Police say smoke was visible, and fire officials called police to assist with scene security and traffic control while they extinguished the fire.

The building was unoccupied and there were no injuries, according to police.

Trussville Fire Chief Tim Shotts said the cause is undetermined at this time. He believes the fire originated in the kitchen, and an estimated 75 percent of the building was damaged either by smoke or fire.

Kemp’s Kitchen marketing director says employees of the Trussville location will be moved to the Gardendale location, and the building is a total loss.

Police say the Trussville Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.


responsive google map embed

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Woman killed in Jemison train accident; 4 others, including 3 children injured
Tip Top Grill closes
Hoover neighborhood favorite, Tip Top Grill, closes
A baby gets a newborn hearing screening.
Parents say they received surprise bill after delivering at Brookwood
Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges
Woman, 30, shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub

Latest News

6-year-old boy killed in Etowah County accident
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
Hoover’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony
Columbiana man killed in crash, accident discovered day later