Man killed in Calhoun Co. motorcycle crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash around 7:25 p.m. on Monday claimed the life of an Anniston man.

Police say 53-year-old Dwayne E. Hicks was fatally injured when the 2021 Harley Davidson he was operating left the roadway and overturned.

Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene, which occurred on Calhoun County 109, approximately three miles west of Anniston.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

