JSU to announce new coach Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State will hold a news conference to introduce its new head football coach on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

JSU is set to hire UL Monroe offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, according to a report by ESPN.

Rodriguez, the former coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona, completed his first season at ULM under coach Terry Bowden.

People may also remember Rodriguez was offered, and turned down, a job at Alabama before coach Nick Saban was hired.

Jacksonville State coach John Grass announced he was stepping down after going 72-26 in eight seasons.

