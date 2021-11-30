LawCall
JCCEO Board Chairman: The agency will be going out of business

(WBRC)
By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - JCCEO Board Chairman Gary Richardson tells WBRC FOX6 News the agency created to provide assistance for low-income residents will be going out of business.

Richardson met with ADECA head Kenneth Boswell Tuesday.

Boswell asked JCCEO to surrender all state and federal grant funds. The JCCEO board of directors will meet Wednesday, December 1, to vote to surrender the funds.

Richardson said, “It’s over.” The chairman says it will be up to some other agency to provide the services such as rental assistance, utility bill assistance and weatherization help for low-income residents.

The JCCEO had been looking for a $3 million bailout from Jefferson County and Birmingham.

Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson said she is upset the agency is closing down. She said she plans to reach out to other entities to see if they can provide help for people who need it this winter.

