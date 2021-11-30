Hoover’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Hoover will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Tuesday, November 30th beginning at 5:00 pm. The event will be held in the parking lot of Hoover City Hall.

WBRC’s Clare Huddleston and her husband, John, will emcee the event. A Deer Valley Elementary student will flip the light switch.

The free event will feature festive music from local school choirs and bands, refreshments, and a special visit from Santa. Complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, individually wrapped treats and take home crafts will be distributed. Families will also be able to take socially distanced pictures with Santa in the Hoover Library Theatre.

